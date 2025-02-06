Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹133.10 and closed slightly higher at ₹133.40. The stock experienced a high of ₹135.40 and a low matching the opening price at ₹133.10. With a market capitalization of ₹167,676.89 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability, given its 52-week range of ₹122.60 to ₹184.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 535,771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.47
|Support 1
|133.16
|Resistance 2
|136.59
|Support 2
|131.97
|Resistance 3
|137.78
|Support 3
|130.85
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 11.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 535 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.40 & ₹133.10 yesterday to end at ₹134.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.