Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 138.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 138.25 and closed slightly lower at 138.15. The stock reached a high of 139.7 and a low of 137.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 172,722.1 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its position in the market, trading 860,541 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 184.6, while the low is 128.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28820 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 860 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 139.7 & 137.75 yesterday to end at 138.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

