Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹138.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹138.15. The stock reached a high of ₹139.7 and a low of ₹137.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172,722.1 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its position in the market, trading 860,541 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹184.6, while the low is ₹128.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 860 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.7 & ₹137.75 yesterday to end at ₹138.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend