Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares on the Rise Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹169 and closed at ₹167.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹170.7 and the low was ₹165.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹207,788.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,463,601 shares.
The stock price has been moving between 168.27 and 167.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 167.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.53
|Support 1
|166.73
|Resistance 2
|168.07
|Support 2
|166.47
|Resistance 3
|168.33
|Support 3
|165.93
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel stock reached a high of ₹168.2 and a low of ₹164.7 on the current day.
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 43.38% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹167.4, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 168.0 and 166.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near hourly support at 166.55 and sell near hourly resistance at 168.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.27
|Support 1
|167.07
|Resistance 2
|168.73
|Support 2
|166.33
|Resistance 3
|169.47
|Support 3
|165.87
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|166.33
|10 Days
|163.66
|20 Days
|163.52
|50 Days
|153.35
|100 Days
|144.17
|300 Days
|133.48
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.15 and ₹169.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tata Steel traded up to 11 AM is down by 38.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹167.4, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 167.83 and 164.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 164.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.0
|Support 1
|166.55
|Resistance 2
|168.65
|Support 2
|165.75
|Resistance 3
|169.45
|Support 3
|165.1
Tata Steel share price is at ₹166.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.15 and ₹169.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.51% to reach ₹167.3, outperforming its peers. Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless are declining, while JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.21% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|886.85
|13.55
|1.55
|913.95
|681.3
|213230.35
|Tata Steel
|167.3
|0.85
|0.51
|170.7
|104.1
|204270.84
|Jindal Steel & Power
|941.15
|9.55
|1.03
|960.0
|503.0
|96005.59
|Steel Authority Of India
|165.0
|-2.9
|-1.73
|170.9
|80.5
|68153.67
|Jindal Stainless
|722.75
|-9.7
|-1.32
|747.9
|270.55
|59513.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 10 AM is 45.58% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹167.1, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel touched a high of 167.65 & a low of 164.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.83
|Support 1
|164.88
|Resistance 2
|169.22
|Support 2
|163.32
|Resistance 3
|170.78
|Support 3
|161.93
Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 0.27% to reach ₹166, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are all declining, whereas JSW Steel is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and up by 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|882.9
|9.6
|1.1
|913.95
|681.3
|212280.63
|Tata Steel
|166.0
|-0.45
|-0.27
|170.7
|104.1
|202683.56
|Jindal Steel & Power
|924.0
|-7.6
|-0.82
|960.0
|503.0
|94256.14
|Steel Authority Of India
|162.4
|-5.5
|-3.28
|170.9
|80.5
|67079.73
|Jindal Stainless
|716.4
|-16.05
|-2.19
|747.9
|270.55
|58990.85
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.15 and ₹169.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at ₹167.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 49.93% to reach ₹167.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|17.13%
|6 Months
|41.94%
|YTD
|19.27%
|1 Year
|49.93%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.75
|Support 1
|164.15
|Resistance 2
|173.05
|Support 2
|161.85
|Resistance 3
|175.35
|Support 3
|158.55
The trading volume yesterday was 12.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹170.7 & ₹165.1 yesterday to end at ₹167.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
