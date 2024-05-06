Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 166.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 169 and closed at 167.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 170.7 and the low was 165.1. The market capitalization stood at 207,788.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,463,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 168.27 and 167.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 167.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.53Support 1166.73
Resistance 2168.07Support 2166.47
Resistance 3168.33Support 3165.93
06 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.21%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a high of 168.2 and a low of 164.7 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Tata Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.38% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 43.38% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 167.4, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 168.0 and 166.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near hourly support at 166.55 and sell near hourly resistance at 168.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.27Support 1167.07
Resistance 2168.73Support 2166.33
Resistance 3169.47Support 3165.87
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days166.33
10 Days163.66
20 Days163.52
50 Days153.35
100 Days144.17
300 Days133.48
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹167.85, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹166.45

Tata Steel share price is at 167.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.15 and 169.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.50% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded up to 11 AM is down by 38.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 167.4, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 167.83 and 164.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 164.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.0Support 1166.55
Resistance 2168.65Support 2165.75
Resistance 3169.45Support 3165.1
06 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹166.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹166.45

Tata Steel share price is at 166.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.15 and 169.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.51% to reach 167.3, outperforming its peers. Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless are declining, while JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.21% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel886.8513.551.55913.95681.3213230.35
Tata Steel167.30.850.51170.7104.1204270.84
Jindal Steel & Power941.159.551.03960.0503.096005.59
Steel Authority Of India165.0-2.9-1.73170.980.568153.67
Jindal Stainless722.75-9.7-1.32747.9270.5559513.73
06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy99910
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
06 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -45.58% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 10 AM is 45.58% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 167.1, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel touched a high of 167.65 & a low of 164.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.83Support 1164.88
Resistance 2169.22Support 2163.32
Resistance 3170.78Support 3161.93
06 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 0.27% to reach 166, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are all declining, whereas JSW Steel is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and up by 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel882.99.61.1913.95681.3212280.63
Tata Steel166.0-0.45-0.27170.7104.1202683.56
Jindal Steel & Power924.0-7.6-0.82960.0503.094256.14
Steel Authority Of India162.4-5.5-3.28170.980.567079.73
Jindal Stainless716.4-16.05-2.19747.9270.5558990.85
06 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹166.45

Tata Steel share price is at 165.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.15 and 169.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at 167.30. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 49.93% to reach 167.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months17.13%
6 Months41.94%
YTD19.27%
1 Year49.93%
06 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.75Support 1164.15
Resistance 2173.05Support 2161.85
Resistance 3175.35Support 3158.55
06 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy99910
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
06 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59515 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹167.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 170.7 & 165.1 yesterday to end at 167.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.