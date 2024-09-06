Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹151.2 and closed at ₹151.3, with a high of ₹152.8 and a low of ₹151.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹189,260.29 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25, with a trading volume of 2,614,243 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.59
|Support 1
|150.8
|Resistance 2
|153.59
|Support 2
|150.01
|Resistance 3
|154.38
|Support 3
|149.01
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 11.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.8 & ₹151.2 yesterday to end at ₹151.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend