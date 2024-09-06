Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 151.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151.2 and closed at 151.3, with a high of 152.8 and a low of 151.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 189,260.29 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 184.6 and a low of 114.25, with a trading volume of 2,614,243 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.59Support 1150.8
Resistance 2153.59Support 2150.01
Resistance 3154.38Support 3149.01
06 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 11.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8888
    Hold7778
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5554
06 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42445 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹151.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152.8 & 151.2 yesterday to end at 151.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

