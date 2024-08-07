Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 149.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock on the last day opened at 151.35, closed at 149.8 with a high of 153.9 and a low of 149.6. The market capitalization stood at 187389.51 crore. The 52-week high was at 184.6 and the low was at 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2180374 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.49Support 1148.4
Resistance 2155.19Support 2147.01
Resistance 3156.58Support 3144.31
07 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 12.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8889
    Hold7887
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5334
07 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51986 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

07 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹149.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153.9 & 149.6 yesterday to end at 150.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

