Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock on the last day opened at ₹151.35, closed at ₹149.8 with a high of ₹153.9 and a low of ₹149.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹187389.51 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹184.6 and the low was at ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 2180374 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.49
|Support 1
|148.4
|Resistance 2
|155.19
|Support 2
|147.01
|Resistance 3
|156.58
|Support 3
|144.31
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 12.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.9 & ₹149.6 yesterday to end at ₹150.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.