LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 134.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 134.30 and closed slightly higher at 134.40. The stock reached a high of 134.65 and a low of 132.05 throughout the day. Tata Steel's market capitalization stands at 165,368.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 727,932 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:15:56 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 132.90. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have decreased by 4.96%, also standing at 132.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months-8.44%
6 Months-12.01%
YTD-4.51%
1 Year-4.96%
07 Feb 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.23Support 1131.38
Resistance 2135.98Support 2130.28
Resistance 3137.08Support 3128.53
07 Feb 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 13.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8866
    Buy9999
    Hold7788
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4466
07 Feb 2025, 08:19:58 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28274 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:04:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹134.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.65 & 132.05 yesterday to end at 132.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

