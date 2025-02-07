Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹134.30 and closed slightly higher at ₹134.40. The stock reached a high of ₹134.65 and a low of ₹132.05 throughout the day. Tata Steel's market capitalization stands at ₹165,368.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 727,932 shares for the day.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹132.90. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have decreased by 4.96%, also standing at ₹132.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|-8.44%
|6 Months
|-12.01%
|YTD
|-4.51%
|1 Year
|-4.96%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.23
|Support 1
|131.38
|Resistance 2
|135.98
|Support 2
|130.28
|Resistance 3
|137.08
|Support 3
|128.53
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 13.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.65 & ₹132.05 yesterday to end at ₹132.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.