Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 138.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at 138.3, with a high of 138.4 and a low of 131.35. The market capitalization stood at 165,007.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 128.1. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,364,385 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.45Support 1129.41
Resistance 2140.94Support 2126.86
Resistance 3143.49Support 3122.37
07 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 165.0, 24.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
07 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29496 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1364 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.4 & 131.35 yesterday to end at 132.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

