Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at ₹138.3, with a high of ₹138.4 and a low of ₹131.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹165,007.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,364,385 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.45
|Support 1
|129.41
|Resistance 2
|140.94
|Support 2
|126.86
|Resistance 3
|143.49
|Support 3
|122.37
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 24.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1364 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.4 & ₹131.35 yesterday to end at ₹132.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend