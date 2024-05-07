Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹168.2 and closed at ₹166.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.6, while the low was ₹164.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹209,223.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,238,221 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 32.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹168.6 & ₹164.7 yesterday to end at ₹166.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
