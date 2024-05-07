Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 166.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 168.2 and closed at 166.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.6, while the low was 164.7. The market capitalization stands at 209,223.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,238,221 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy99910
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58662 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹166.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 168.6 & 164.7 yesterday to end at 166.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

