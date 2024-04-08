Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹163.65 and closed at ₹163.4. The stock reached a high of ₹164.1 and a low of ₹160.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹203,918.49 crore. The 52-week high was ₹166.3 and the 52-week low was ₹103.25. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,968,236 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.81%
|3 Months
|18.56%
|6 Months
|29.75%
|YTD
|17.01%
|1 Year
|56.54%
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹163.35 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,968,236 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹163.4.
