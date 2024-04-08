Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 163.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 163.65 and closed at 163.4. The stock reached a high of 164.1 and a low of 160.85. The market capitalization stood at 203,918.49 crore. The 52-week high was 166.3 and the 52-week low was 103.25. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,968,236 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months18.56%
6 Months29.75%
YTD17.01%
1 Year56.54%
08 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹163.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹163.4

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 163.35 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,968,236 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 163.4.

