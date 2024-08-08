Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹153.95 and closed at ₹150.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹154.25 and the low was ₹151.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹191879.38 crore. The 52-week high is ₹184.6 and the low is ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,213,538 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has dropped by -0.84% and is currently trading at ₹152.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a price increase of 30.22% to ₹152.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.94%
|3 Months
|-14.34%
|6 Months
|6.55%
|YTD
|10.21%
|1 Year
|30.22%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.45
|Support 1
|152.5
|Resistance 2
|155.13
|Support 2
|151.23
|Resistance 3
|156.4
|Support 3
|150.55
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|3
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.25 & ₹151.95 yesterday to end at ₹153.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.