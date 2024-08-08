Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 150.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 153.95 and closed at 150.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 154.25 and the low was 151.95. The market capitalization stands at 191879.38 crore. The 52-week high is 184.6 and the low is 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,213,538 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has dropped by -0.84% and is currently trading at 152.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen a price increase of 30.22% to 152.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.94%
3 Months-14.34%
6 Months6.55%
YTD10.21%
1 Year30.22%
08 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.45Support 1152.5
Resistance 2155.13Support 2151.23
Resistance 3156.4Support 3150.55
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8889
    Hold7887
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5334
08 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52406 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹150.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 154.25 & 151.95 yesterday to end at 153.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

