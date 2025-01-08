Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹132.20. The stock reached a high of ₹133.95 and a low of ₹132. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹166,505.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1, with a BSE trading volume of 1,451,194 shares.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹133.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 1.05%, reaching ₹133.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, climbing to 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|3 Months
|-12.71%
|6 Months
|-22.36%
|YTD
|-3.38%
|1 Year
|1.05%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.14
|Support 1
|132.27
|Resistance 2
|134.95
|Support 2
|131.21
|Resistance 3
|136.01
|Support 3
|130.4
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 23.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28754 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1451 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹132.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.95 & ₹132 yesterday to end at ₹133.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend