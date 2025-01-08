Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 132.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 132.55 and closed slightly lower at 132.20. The stock reached a high of 133.95 and a low of 132. The company's market capitalization stands at 166,505.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 128.1, with a BSE trading volume of 1,451,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:16:30 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 133.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 1.05%, reaching 133.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, climbing to 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months-12.71%
6 Months-22.36%
YTD-3.38%
1 Year1.05%
08 Jan 2025, 09:05:38 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Sobha, NTPC, RVNL, Tata Steel, and Mankind Pharma

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sobha-ntpc-rvnl-tata-steel-and-mankind-pharma-11736274733184.html

08 Jan 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.14Support 1132.27
Resistance 2134.95Support 2131.21
Resistance 3136.01Support 3130.4
08 Jan 2025, 08:36:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 165.0, 23.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell6665
08 Jan 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28754 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1451 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04:49 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹132.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 133.95 & 132 yesterday to end at 133.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

