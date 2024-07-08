Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹176.45 and closed at ₹176.25. The high for the day was ₹176.45 and the low was ₹173.40. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,945.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹184.60 and ₹111.30 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,507,769 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹176.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.45 & ₹173.4 yesterday to end at ₹176.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.