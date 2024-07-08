Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 176.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 176.45 and closed at 176.25. The high for the day was 176.45 and the low was 173.40. The market capitalization stood at 217,945.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were 184.60 and 111.30 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,507,769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹176.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176.45 & 173.4 yesterday to end at 176.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

