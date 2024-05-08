Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹168.15 and closed at ₹167.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.15, while the low was ₹162.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,979.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,481,239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹164.45. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 49.93%, reaching ₹164.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.11% to 22302.50 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.88%
|3 Months
|11.5%
|6 Months
|37.28%
|YTD
|17.66%
|1 Year
|49.93%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.33
|Support 1
|161.68
|Resistance 2
|170.47
|Support 2
|159.17
|Resistance 3
|172.98
|Support 3
|156.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 13.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 19.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹168.15 & ₹162.45 yesterday to end at ₹167.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
