Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 167.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 168.15 and closed at 167.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.15, while the low was 162.45. The market capitalization stood at 204,979.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,481,239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 164.45. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have gained 49.93%, reaching 164.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.11% to 22302.50 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.88%
3 Months11.5%
6 Months37.28%
YTD17.66%
1 Year49.93%
08 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.33Support 1161.68
Resistance 2170.47Support 2159.17
Resistance 3172.98Support 3156.03
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy99910
    Hold7666
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57574 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹167.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 168.15 & 162.45 yesterday to end at 167.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

