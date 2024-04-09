Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 163.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 166.65 and closed at 163.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 166.85 and the low was 164.2. The market capitalization was 206165.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 166.3 and 103.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,884,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,884,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of 163.35.

