Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹153.95 and closed at ₹153.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹153.95 and the low was ₹150. The market capitalization stood at ₹187,701.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹184.6 and ₹114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,320,904 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.95 & ₹150 yesterday to end at ₹150.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.