Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 153.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 153.95 and closed at 153.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 153.95 and the low was 150. The market capitalization stood at 187,701.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 184.6 and 114.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,320,904 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8989
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5434
09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52924 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹153.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153.95 & 150 yesterday to end at 150.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

