Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Wanes

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹147.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹147.1. The stock reached a high of ₹148.65 and a low of ₹146.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹183,595.3 crores, Tata Steel's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and low of ₹127.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,872,363 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹147.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹148.25
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹147.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹147.11 and ₹149.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹147.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹147.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have experienced a gain of 14.07%, reaching ₹147.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, now standing at 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.59%
|3 Months
|-2.57%
|6 Months
|-17.11%
|YTD
|6.22%
|1 Year
|14.07%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.19
|Support 1
|147.11
|Resistance 2
|149.98
|Support 2
|145.82
|Resistance 3
|151.27
|Support 3
|145.03
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 11.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43315 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1872 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹147.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.65 & ₹146.65 yesterday to end at ₹148.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.