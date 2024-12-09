Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Wanes
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Wanes

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 148.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 147.6 and closed slightly lower at 147.1. The stock reached a high of 148.65 and a low of 146.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 183,595.3 crores, Tata Steel's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 184.6 and low of 127.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,872,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:33:03 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹147.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹148.25

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 147.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.11 and 149.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:16:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.24%, currently trading at 147.90. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have experienced a gain of 14.07%, reaching 147.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, now standing at 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.59%
3 Months-2.57%
6 Months-17.11%
YTD6.22%
1 Year14.07%
09 Dec 2024, 08:46:04 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.19Support 1147.11
Resistance 2149.98Support 2145.82
Resistance 3151.27Support 3145.03
09 Dec 2024, 08:34:19 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 11.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
09 Dec 2024, 08:20:12 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43315 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1872 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹147.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 148.65 & 146.65 yesterday to end at 148.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

