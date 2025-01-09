Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 133.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 133.7 and closed slightly lower at 133.35. The stock reached a high of 134.25 and a low of 131.8, with a trading volume of 732,083 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stands at 165,581.6 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Steel has seen a high of 184.6 and a low of 128.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 165.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8889
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28502 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 732 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹133.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.25 & 131.8 yesterday to end at 132.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.