Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹133.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹133.35. The stock reached a high of ₹134.25 and a low of ₹131.8, with a trading volume of 732,083 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stands at ₹165,581.6 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Steel has seen a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 24.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 732 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.25 & ₹131.8 yesterday to end at ₹132.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend