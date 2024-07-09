Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened and closed at ₹174.75 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹175.45 and a low of ₹172.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,889.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.60 and the 52-week low was ₹111.30. The BSE volume for the day was 4,074,473 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.4
|Support 1
|171.04
|Resistance 2
|176.62
|Support 2
|169.9
|Resistance 3
|177.76
|Support 3
|167.68
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 5.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.45 & ₹172.1 yesterday to end at ₹174.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.