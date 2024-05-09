Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹164.4 and closed at ₹164.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹167.1, while the low was ₹163.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹207289.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1535314 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 44.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1535 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹167.1 & ₹163.4 yesterday to end at ₹164.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
