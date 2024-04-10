Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹166.15, closing at ₹165.15. The high for the day was ₹169.75, while the low was ₹165.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹207164.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹166.85, and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,916,598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹165.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,916,598 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹165.15.