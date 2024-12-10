Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 148.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 148.3 and closed slightly lower at 148.25. The stock reached a high of 150.6 and a low of 146.6 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 185,118.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 127.8, with a trading volume of 1,457,874 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 10.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
10 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40722 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1457 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹148.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 150.6 & 146.6 yesterday to end at 149.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

