Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹148.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹148.25. The stock reached a high of ₹150.6 and a low of ₹146.6 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹185,118.3 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8, with a trading volume of 1,457,874 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 10.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1457 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹150.6 & ₹146.6 yesterday to end at ₹149.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.