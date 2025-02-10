Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹133.35 and closed at ₹132.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹138.75 and a low of ₹132.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹172,542.51 crore, Tata Steel's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE volume for the day was 3,171,397 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.59
|Support 1
|134.4
|Resistance 2
|142.76
|Support 2
|130.38
|Resistance 3
|146.78
|Support 3
|128.21
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 8.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.75 & ₹132.60 yesterday to end at ₹138.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.