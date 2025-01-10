Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.2 and closed at ₹132.6, with a high of ₹132.5 and a low of ₹129.6. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹162,046.72 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹128.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 809,900 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.67
|Support 1
|128.97
|Resistance 2
|133.38
|Support 2
|127.98
|Resistance 3
|134.37
|Support 3
|126.27
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 27.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 809 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.5 & ₹129.6 yesterday to end at ₹129.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend