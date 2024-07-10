Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹173.95 and closed at ₹172.30 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹173.95, while the low was ₹171.50. The market cap stood at ₹214,266.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹184.60 and ₹111.60, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,715,322 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹172.50. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 49.00% to reach ₹172.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-3.81%
|6 Months
|28.54%
|YTD
|23.07%
|1 Year
|49.0%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.11
|Support 1
|170.92
|Resistance 2
|174.5
|Support 2
|170.12
|Resistance 3
|175.3
|Support 3
|168.73
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 5.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39366 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1715 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹172.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.95 & ₹171.5 yesterday to end at ₹172.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.