Tue Jul 09 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.80 -0.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.75 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 860.95 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 377.00 -0.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 540.80 -0.08%
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 173.95 and closed at 172.30 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 173.95, while the low was 171.50. The market cap stood at 214,266.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 184.60 and 111.60, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,715,322 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:15:07 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 172.50. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 49.00% to reach 172.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-3.81%
6 Months28.54%
YTD23.07%
1 Year49.0%
10 Jul 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

Q1 earnings preview: These 4 companies including Tata Steel, Hindalco may post over 40% jump in net profit

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-earnings-preview-these-4-companies-including-tata-steel-hindalco-apollo-may-post-over-40-jump-in-net-profit-11720523143084.html

10 Jul 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.11Support 1170.92
Resistance 2174.5Support 2170.12
Resistance 3175.3Support 3168.73
10 Jul 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 5.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3323
    Strong Sell3343
10 Jul 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39366 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1715 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹172.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.95 & 171.5 yesterday to end at 172.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

