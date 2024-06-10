Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's open and close prices were both ₹172, with a high of ₹179.65 and a low of ₹170.75 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,392.8 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹179.65 and the low at ₹107.8. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 4,121,231 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|181.8
|Support 1
|172.95
|Resistance 2
|185.15
|Support 2
|167.45
|Resistance 3
|190.65
|Support 3
|164.1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 20.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|8
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.65 & ₹170.75 yesterday to end at ₹172. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend