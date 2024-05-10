Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹166.15 and closed at ₹166.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹166.75 and a low of ₹161.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹202,233.21 crore with a 52-week high of ₹170.7 and a 52-week low of ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,957,105 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.1
|Support 1
|159.9
|Resistance 2
|168.5
|Support 2
|158.1
|Resistance 3
|170.3
|Support 3
|154.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 12.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 42.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1957 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹166.75 & ₹161.55 yesterday to end at ₹166.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!