Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹150.35 and closed at ₹149.80, with a high of ₹152.50 and a low of ₹149.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,87,103.2 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹127.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,070,598 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.14
|Support 1
|148.95
|Resistance 2
|153.92
|Support 2
|147.54
|Resistance 3
|155.33
|Support 3
|145.76
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 10.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1070 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.5 & ₹149.35 yesterday to end at ₹150.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.