Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 149.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 150.35 and closed at 149.80, with a high of 152.50 and a low of 149.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,87,103.2 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 127.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,070,598 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.14Support 1148.95
Resistance 2153.92Support 2147.54
Resistance 3155.33Support 3145.76
11 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 10.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
11 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39378 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1070 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹149.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152.5 & 149.35 yesterday to end at 150.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

