Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹138.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹138.30. The stock reached a high of ₹138.25 and dipped to a low of ₹133. With a market capitalization of ₹167,177.85 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability within the current market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60, with a trading volume of 1,124,302 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 12.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1124 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.25 & ₹133 yesterday to end at ₹134. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.