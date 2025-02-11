Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -3.11 %. The stock closed at 138.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 138.25 and closed slightly higher at 138.30. The stock reached a high of 138.25 and dipped to a low of 133. With a market capitalization of 167,177.85 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability within the current market. The stock has a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60, with a trading volume of 1,124,302 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 12.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9876
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4466
11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28402 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1124 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹138.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.25 & 133 yesterday to end at 134. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

