Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 171.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 172.5 and closed at 171.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 172.95, while the low was 167.05. The market capitalization stood at 209,527.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were 184.6 and 111.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,280,315 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38732 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹171.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.95 & 167.05 yesterday to end at 168. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

