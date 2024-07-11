Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹172.5 and closed at ₹171.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172.95, while the low was ₹167.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹209,527.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹184.6 and ₹111.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,280,315 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.95 & ₹167.05 yesterday to end at ₹168. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.