Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹180.8 and closed at ₹180.2. The stock reached a high of ₹181.95 and a low of ₹180.55. The market cap stood at ₹226264.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹182.1 and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 283135 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹182.45, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹180.2
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹182.34 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹184.59. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹184.59 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 1.5% to reach ₹182.9, outperforming its peers. While JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless saw a decline, Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority Of India showed an upward trend. In the broader market, Nifty and Sensex indices increased by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|182.9
|2.7
|1.5
|182.1
|108.15
|226795.75
|JSW Steel
|912.85
|-2.85
|-0.31
|929.8
|723.15
|222416.11
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1012.9
|1.0
|0.1
|1087.9
|521.25
|103324.72
|Jindal Stainless
|812.15
|-1.25
|-0.15
|834.7
|312.0
|66875.24
|Steel Authority Of India
|152.85
|2.35
|1.56
|175.65
|81.85
|63135.08
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 22.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.73% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 24.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹183.05, showing a decrease of 1.58%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel touched a high of 183.0 & a low of 180.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.6
|Support 1
|181.2
|Resistance 2
|184.5
|Support 2
|179.7
|Resistance 3
|186.0
|Support 3
|178.8
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:
TATA STEEL
TATA STEEL
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.78% to reach ₹181.6, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. JSW Steel is declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.07% and up by 0.01%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|181.6
|1.4
|0.78
|182.1
|108.15
|225183.75
|JSW Steel
|913.15
|-2.55
|-0.28
|929.8
|723.15
|222489.21
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1012.2
|0.3
|0.03
|1087.9
|521.25
|103253.32
|Jindal Stainless
|815.5
|2.1
|0.26
|834.7
|312.0
|67151.09
|Steel Authority Of India
|150.95
|0.45
|0.3
|175.65
|81.85
|62350.28
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹180.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.95 & ₹180.55 yesterday to end at ₹180.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend