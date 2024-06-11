Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 180.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 180.8 and closed at 180.2. The stock reached a high of 181.95 and a low of 180.55. The market cap stood at 226264.01 crore. The 52-week high was 182.1 and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 283135 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹182.45, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹180.2

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 182.34 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 184.59. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 184.59 then there can be further positive price movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 1.5% to reach 182.9, outperforming its peers. While JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless saw a decline, Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority Of India showed an upward trend. In the broader market, Nifty and Sensex indices increased by 0.26% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel182.92.71.5182.1108.15226795.75
JSW Steel912.85-2.85-0.31929.8723.15222416.11
Jindal Steel & Power1012.91.00.11087.9521.25103324.72
Jindal Stainless812.15-1.25-0.15834.7312.066875.24
Steel Authority Of India152.852.351.56175.6581.8563135.08
11 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 22.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8899
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
11 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.73% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 24.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at 183.05, showing a decrease of 1.58%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel touched a high of 183.0 & a low of 180.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.6Support 1181.2
Resistance 2184.5Support 2179.7
Resistance 3186.0Support 3178.8
11 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.78% to reach 181.6, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. JSW Steel is declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.07% and up by 0.01%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel181.61.40.78182.1108.15225183.75
JSW Steel913.15-2.55-0.28929.8723.15222489.21
Jindal Steel & Power1012.20.30.031087.9521.25103253.32
Jindal Stainless815.52.10.26834.7312.067151.09
Steel Authority Of India150.950.450.3175.6581.8562350.28
11 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹180.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181.95 & 180.55 yesterday to end at 180.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

