Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹152.5 and closed at ₹151.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹159.15, while the low was ₹152.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹196303.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹159.15 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5833064 shares traded.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows the price at ₹154.55 with a percent change of -1.72 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.87%
|3 Months
|13.46%
|6 Months
|20.82%
|YTD
|12.64%
|1 Year
|47.65%
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹157.25, with a 3.9% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 5.9. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 5,833,064 shares with a closing price of ₹151.35.
