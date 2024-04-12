Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 165.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.