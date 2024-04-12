Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 165.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was 167.55, and it closed at 165.95. The high for the day was 169.2, while the low was 164.45. The market capitalization stands at 206165.52 crore. The 52-week high was 169.75, and the low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2448142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months17.54%
6 Months32.09%
YTD18.23%
1 Year53.46%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹165.95

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 165.15 with a percent change of -0.48% and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹165.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,448,142 shares with a closing price of 165.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

