Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was ₹167.55, and it closed at ₹165.95. The high for the day was ₹169.2, while the low was ₹164.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹206165.52 crore. The 52-week high was ₹169.75, and the low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2448142 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|17.54%
|6 Months
|32.09%
|YTD
|18.23%
|1 Year
|53.46%
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹165.15 with a percent change of -0.48% and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,448,142 shares with a closing price of ₹165.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
