Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹153 and closed at ₹150.5. The stock reached a high of ₹153 and a low of ₹151.25, with a trading volume of 2,084,284 shares on the BSE. Tata Steel's market capitalization stood at ₹189,322.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.75
|Support 1
|151.0
|Resistance 2
|153.75
|Support 2
|150.25
|Resistance 3
|154.5
|Support 3
|149.25
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 11.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153 & ₹151.25 yesterday to end at ₹151.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.