Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹150.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹150.35. The stock reached a high of ₹152.1 and a low of ₹150.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹187,652.5 crore, the company's shares traded actively, with a volume of 1,633,667 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Tata Steel has seen a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
Tata Steel Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹150.4, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹150.6
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹150.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹149.67 and ₹151.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹149.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹150.15. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 15.76%, reaching ₹150.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.26%
|3 Months
|1.64%
|6 Months
|-17.36%
|YTD
|7.88%
|1 Year
|15.76%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.72
|Support 1
|149.67
|Resistance 2
|152.94
|Support 2
|148.84
|Resistance 3
|153.77
|Support 3
|147.62
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 10.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38020 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1633 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹150.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.1 & ₹150.1 yesterday to end at ₹150.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.