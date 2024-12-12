Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 150.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 150.45 and closed slightly lower at 150.35. The stock reached a high of 152.1 and a low of 150.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 187,652.5 crore, the company's shares traded actively, with a volume of 1,633,667 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Tata Steel has seen a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 127.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

Tata Steel Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

12 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹150.4, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹150.6

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 150.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 149.67 and 151.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 149.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 150.15. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 15.76%, reaching 150.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.26%
3 Months1.64%
6 Months-17.36%
YTD7.88%
1 Year15.76%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.72Support 1149.67
Resistance 2152.94Support 2148.84
Resistance 3153.77Support 3147.62
12 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 10.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
12 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38020 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1633 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹150.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 152.1 & 150.1 yesterday to end at 150.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.