Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 134 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.10 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 132.60 and closed at 134, reaching a high of 134.35 and a low of 129.70. The company's market capitalization stands at 162,312.23 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 955,033 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at 131.00. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 3.72%, also standing at 131.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.02%
3 Months-4.32%
6 Months-8.89%
YTD0.19%
1 Year-3.72%
12 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.99Support 1128.35
Resistance 2135.99Support 2126.71
Resistance 3137.63Support 3123.71
12 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 16.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9876
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4466
12 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28643 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹134 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.35 & 129.70 yesterday to end at 130.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

