Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.60 and closed at ₹134, reaching a high of ₹134.35 and a low of ₹129.70. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹162,312.23 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 955,033 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹131.00. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 3.72%, also standing at ₹131.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.02%
|3 Months
|-4.32%
|6 Months
|-8.89%
|YTD
|0.19%
|1 Year
|-3.72%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.99
|Support 1
|128.35
|Resistance 2
|135.99
|Support 2
|126.71
|Resistance 3
|137.63
|Support 3
|123.71
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 16.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.35 & ₹129.70 yesterday to end at ₹130.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend