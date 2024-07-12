Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹170 and closed at ₹168. The stock reached a high of ₹170.9 and a low of ₹168.65. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹210774.22 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel was ₹184.6, while the 52-week low was ₹111.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2512614 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.26
|Support 1
|167.98
|Resistance 2
|171.75
|Support 2
|167.19
|Resistance 3
|172.54
|Support 3
|165.7
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 4.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.9 & ₹168.65 yesterday to end at ₹169. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.