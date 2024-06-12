Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 181.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock closed at 181.35, slightly lower than the open price of 182.4. The high for the day was 183.5, while the low was 181.55. The market capitalization stood at 228823.13 crore. The 52-week high was 183.8, and the low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 418218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/tube-investments-of-india-tata-steel-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11718170200814.html

12 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 22.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8899
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
12 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.09% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is down by 21.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 183.55, a decrease of 1.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel touched a high of 183.85 & a low of 182.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.83Support 1182.48
Resistance 2184.52Support 2181.82
Resistance 3185.18Support 3181.13
12 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 1.13% to reach 183.4, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority Of India are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.37% and 0.48% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel183.42.051.13183.8108.15227415.75
JSW Steel912.40.750.08929.8723.15222306.47
Jindal Steel & Power1024.315.151.51087.9521.25104487.62
Jindal Stainless800.054.250.53834.7312.065878.88
Steel Authority Of India151.70.70.46175.6581.8562660.07
12 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 19.92%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹181.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.5 & 181.55 yesterday to end at 181.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

