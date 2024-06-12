Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock closed at ₹181.35, slightly lower than the open price of ₹182.4. The high for the day was ₹183.5, while the low was ₹181.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹228823.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹183.8, and the low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 418218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/tube-investments-of-india-tata-steel-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11718170200814.html
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 22.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is down by 21.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹183.55, a decrease of 1.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel touched a high of 183.85 & a low of 182.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.83
|Support 1
|182.48
|Resistance 2
|184.52
|Support 2
|181.82
|Resistance 3
|185.18
|Support 3
|181.13
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 1.13% to reach ₹183.4, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority Of India are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.37% and 0.48% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|183.4
|2.05
|1.13
|183.8
|108.15
|227415.75
|JSW Steel
|912.4
|0.75
|0.08
|929.8
|723.15
|222306.47
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1024.3
|15.15
|1.5
|1087.9
|521.25
|104487.62
|Jindal Stainless
|800.05
|4.25
|0.53
|834.7
|312.0
|65878.88
|Steel Authority Of India
|151.7
|0.7
|0.46
|175.65
|81.85
|62660.07
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.5 & ₹181.55 yesterday to end at ₹181.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend