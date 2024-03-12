Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 157.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 159.5 and the close price was 157.25. The high for the day was 159.5 and the low was 153.05. The market capitalization was 191,622.21 crore. The 52-week high was 159.15 and the 52-week low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,500,378 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01:51 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹157.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,500,378 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 157.25.

