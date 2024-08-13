Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹151.05 and closed at ₹151.8, with a high of ₹153.4 and a low of ₹149.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹189,759.16 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹184.6, while the 52-week low is ₹114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,279,459 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.23% today, trading at ₹152.40. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 26.40% to ₹152.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|-15.2%
|6 Months
|10.67%
|YTD
|8.93%
|1 Year
|26.4%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.82
|Support 1
|150.3
|Resistance 2
|155.37
|Support 2
|148.33
|Resistance 3
|157.34
|Support 3
|146.78
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 11.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1279 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.4 & ₹149.85 yesterday to end at ₹152.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.