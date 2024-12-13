Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹151 and closed slightly lower at ₹150.6, reflecting a high of ₹151.55 and a low of ₹148.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹188,002 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel reached a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,983,700 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.08
|Support 1
|149.15
|Resistance 2
|153.32
|Support 2
|147.46
|Resistance 3
|155.01
|Support 3
|146.22
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 10.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1983 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹151.55 & ₹148.7 yesterday to end at ₹150.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.