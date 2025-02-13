Explore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 132.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 129.10 and closed at 130.10, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 133.25 and a low of 128.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 164,994.56 crore, Tata Steel's shares are trading well above their 52-week low of 122.60, but still below the 52-week high of 184.60. The BSE volume recorded was 2,030,785 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33:10 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹133.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹132.25

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 133.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.24 and 134.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.24 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 134.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at 132.90. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 3.72%, also priced at 132.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.02%
3 Months-4.32%
6 Months-8.89%
YTD0.19%
1 Year-3.72%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.22Support 1129.24
Resistance 2136.24Support 2126.28
Resistance 3139.2Support 3124.26
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 14.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9876
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4466
13 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29526 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:05:30 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹130.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 133.25 & 128.35 yesterday to end at 132.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

