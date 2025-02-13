Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.10 and closed at ₹130.10, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹133.25 and a low of ₹128.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹164,994.56 crore, Tata Steel's shares are trading well above their 52-week low of ₹122.60, but still below the 52-week high of ₹184.60. The BSE volume recorded was 2,030,785 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹133.95, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹132.25
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹133.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.24 and ₹134.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.24 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 134.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹132.90. However, over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have declined by 3.72%, also priced at ₹132.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.02%
|3 Months
|-4.32%
|6 Months
|-8.89%
|YTD
|0.19%
|1 Year
|-3.72%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.22
|Support 1
|129.24
|Resistance 2
|136.24
|Support 2
|126.28
|Resistance 3
|139.2
|Support 3
|124.26
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 14.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29526 k
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹130.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.25 & ₹128.35 yesterday to end at ₹132.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend