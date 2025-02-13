Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day

09:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 132.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.