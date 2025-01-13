Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹129.85. The stock reached a high of ₹130.45 and a low of ₹126.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹158,891.34 crore, Tata Steel's 52-week high stands at ₹184.60, while the 52-week low is ₹126.70. A total of 892,971 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.61
|Support 1
|125.92
|Resistance 2
|131.84
|Support 2
|124.46
|Resistance 3
|133.3
|Support 3
|122.23
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 29.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 892 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.45 & ₹126.7 yesterday to end at ₹127.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend