Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹182.4, closing at ₹181.35. The high was ₹183.85 and the low was ₹181.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,512.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹183.8 and the low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume was 3,178,308 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58506 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹181.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.85 & ₹181.55 yesterday to end at ₹181.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend