Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 181.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 182.4, closing at 181.35. The high was 183.85 and the low was 181.55. The market capitalization stood at 227,512.36 crore. The 52-week high was 183.8 and the low was 108.15. The BSE volume was 3,178,308 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58506 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹181.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.85 & 181.55 yesterday to end at 181.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

