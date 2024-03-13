Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets on the market

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 153.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹154.5 and closed at ₹153.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹154.5 and the low was ₹150.9. The market capitalization was ₹190311.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.5 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2796656 shares.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.39%
3 Months
10.67%
6 Months
18.22%
YTD
9.24%
1 Year
42.79%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03:42 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹153.5
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that it is priced at ₹152.45 with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -1.05 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:04:06 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹153.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,796,656 shares with a closing price of ₹153.5.
