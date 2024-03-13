Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets on the market

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹154.5 and closed at ₹153.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹154.5 and the low was ₹150.9. The market capitalization was ₹190311.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.5 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2796656 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.39%
|3 Months
|10.67%
|6 Months
|18.22%
|YTD
|9.24%
|1 Year
|42.79%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that it is priced at ₹152.45 with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -1.05 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,796,656 shares with a closing price of ₹153.5.
