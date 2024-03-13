Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 153.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 154.5 and closed at 153.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 154.5 and the low was 150.9. The market capitalization was 190311.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.5 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2796656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.39%
3 Months10.67%
6 Months18.22%
YTD9.24%
1 Year42.79%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹152.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹153.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that it is priced at 152.45 with a percent change of -0.68% and a net change of -1.05 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹153.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,796,656 shares with a closing price of 153.5.

