Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹151.55 and closed at ₹150.30. The stock reached a high of ₹153.50 and a low of ₹150.70, with a trading volume of 951,935 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹188,499.99 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume is 82.35% higher compared to yesterday, with the price standing at ₹150.20, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.07%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 152.0 & a low of 150.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 151.3 and 150.75 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.68
|Support 1
|150.33
|Resistance 2
|152.52
|Support 2
|149.82
|Resistance 3
|153.03
|Support 3
|148.98
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.50 & ₹150.70 yesterday to end at ₹151. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.