Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 150.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151.55 and closed at 150.30. The stock reached a high of 153.50 and a low of 150.70, with a trading volume of 951,935 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 188,499.99 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 82.35% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume is 82.35% higher compared to yesterday, with the price standing at 150.20, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.07%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 152.0 & a low of 150.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 151.3 and 150.75 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.68Support 1150.33
Resistance 2152.52Support 2149.82
Resistance 3153.03Support 3148.98
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹150.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 153.50 & 150.70 yesterday to end at 151. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.